(Bloomberg) -- China called on the U.S. to respect Chinese sovereignty and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, in a response to President Joe Biden’s move to offer some Hong Kong residents temporary safe haven.

A memo signed by the U.S. president Aug. 5 showed gross interference in Hong Kong and China’s internal affairs, Hua Chunying, spokesperson for Chinese Foreign Ministry, said in a statement.

The U.S. move will allow Hong Kong residents in the U.S. to remain in the country for as long as 18 months. It’s the latest in a series of measures Biden’s administration has taken to respond what it says is China’s crackdown on democracy and the rule of law in the former British colony.

