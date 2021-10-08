Oct 8, 2021
China Calls on U.S. to Withdraw American Troops From Taiwan
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. should withdraw troops from Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, urging Washington to respect its agreements with Beijing.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks in response to a question at a news briefing Friday about reports that about two dozen American military personnel have been training the island’s forces to defend against attack from China.
