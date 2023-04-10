(Bloomberg) -- China has hit back at a report that India confronted Myanmar in recent months with intelligence showing that Beijing is providing help building a surveillance post on a remote island in the Bay of Bengal.

“The relevant report is sheer nonsense,” the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said Monday in response to a question from Bloomberg News on the WeChat social media app.

Read: India Confronted Myanmar About Chinese Spy Post on Remote Island

Indian government representatives at various levels have shared satellite imagery with Myanmar counterparts that they said depicted Chinese workers helping to construct what appears to be a listening post on the Coco Islands in the Indian Ocean, said officials, who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive information.

A spokesman for Myanmar’s ruling State Administration Council earlier called the allegation that China was building the facility in the islands absurd.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.