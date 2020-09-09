(Bloomberg) --

China’s biggest airshow, which takes place every two years in the southern city of Zhuhai, has been canceled due to the coronavirus, according to a statement Wednesday.

The China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition was due to take place from Nov. 10-15 and feature industry giants including Boeing Co. and Airbus SE.

The biennial show first took place in 1996 and is often used by China to showcase its vast array of military equipment. State-owned planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd., or Comac, is also generally a big participant.

While the coronavirus outbreak has eased in China and economic activity is picking up, the country still has travel restrictions in place for many international visitors. The pandemic has led to the cancellation or postponement of major international events, including the Olympics in Japan, the Cannes International Film Festival and the Boston Marathon.

One early aviation event to feel the impact of Covid-19 was the Singapore Airshow. It went ahead in early February but planemakers departed with few contracts.

