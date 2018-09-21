China Cancels Trade Talks With U.S and Won’t Send Delegation to Washington: WSJ

(Bloomberg) -- China canceled trade talks with the U.S. and abandoned plans to send Vice-Premier Liu He to Washington next week, the Wall Street Journal reported, without saying where it got the information.

A mid-level delegation from China had been due to travel to the U.S. capital to pave the way for Liu’s trip, the report said. Trump slapped tariffs on $200 billion worth of imports from China and threatened more if Beijing retaliated. On Tuesday, China said it would levy tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods effective from Sept. 24.

