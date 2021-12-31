(Bloomberg) -- China’s regulators plan to cap banks’ lending to the real estate sector, in their latest efforts to guard against systematic risks and ensure financial stability.

Under the new mechanism, loans to developers will be capped at 40% for the nation’s largest state-owned lenders while banks’ mortgage lending should be no more than 32.5% of their outstanding credit, the People’s Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a joint statement on Thursday. The rules will take effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

