(Bloomberg) -- China car sales plunged the most in two years in April as Covid-19 lockdowns in the auto industry hubs of Shanghai and Jilin province smashed production and kept buyers out of showrooms.

Passenger vehicle sales tumbled 35.7% last month from a year ago to 1.06 million units, the biggest decline since March 2020 as the pandemic kicked in and the lowest monthly total since February of that year, China Passenger Car Association data released Tuesday showed.

Tesla Inc. was among the hardest hit, shipping just 1,512 vehicles from its Shanghai plant, which was closed for three weeks in April before resuming at reduced capacity. Even now, the facility is experiencing some logistics disruptions because of the city’s long-running lockdown, a Tesla spokesperson said earlier Tuesday.

Of the Tesla cars shipped from its China factory, none were exported. By way of comparison, Tesla shipped 65,814 electric cars from Shanghai in March, and in January and February exported an average of 36,900 EVs to other countries in Asia and parts of Europe.

The U.S. automaker did however produce 10,757 cars from its Shanghai factory last month, according to PCA data. Production figures differ from shipments as not all those cars are delivered to customers.

“The pandemic has caused a huge consumption of automotive inventory,” PCA Secretary General Cui Dongshu said. “Without an efficient refill of resources, there’s an obvious decline in retail sales.”

Jilin province, where companies including Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG and parts maker Robert Bosch GmbH have factories, only recently started to emerge from lockdowns that had disrupted production.

Sales of new-energy vehicles in China, which include plug-in hybrids and electric cars, jumped 78.4% year-on-year in April to 282,000 units. Month-on-month, that was down by around 37%.

Chinese automaker BYD Co., which is backed by Warren Buffett, led the cleaner car pack, shipping 105,475 cars in the month.

(Updates with new-energy vehicle sales.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.