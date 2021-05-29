(Bloomberg) -- China’s cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-2, whose launch was delayed to late Saturday, successfully docked with the space station core module Tianhe on Sunday, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Computer-orchestrated rendezvous and docking completed at 5:01 a.m. Sunday, Xinhua cited China Manned Space Agency as saying, adding the whole process took about eight hours.

The cargo craft was launched 8:55 p.m. Saturday from China’s southern Hainan province, after a postponement due to technical issues. Its successful launch marks the first time that China’s space station cargo transportation system, composed of the Tianzhou craft and Long March-7 rockets, was put into use, Xinhua said.

