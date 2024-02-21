(Bloomberg) -- A cargo ship slammed into a bridge in southern China, sending several vehicles tumbling into a river.

Two people died and three others were missing after the accident Thursday in Guangzhou, state-run Global Times said on X, formerly known as Twitter. Two vehicles fell into the water and three others landed on the vessel.

State broadcaster China Central Television said earlier that a bus was among the vehicles involved, though there’s been no update. The ship’s owner has been taken into custody, it added.

The accident happened at the Lixinsha Bridge, which crosses a tributary of the Pearl River. Photos showed the cargo ship wedged under the Lixinsha and pieces of the span in the vessel’s bow.

