(Bloomberg) -- China reported its highest number of new daily Covid cases in more than two months as the eastern coastal city of Qingdao detected surging infections, and outbreaks spread in northeastern Jilin and southern Guangdong.

A total of 175 locally transmitted symptomatic cases were found on Saturday, 88 of them in Qingdao, according to the National Health Commission. The provinces of Jilin and Guangdong both reported dozens of new cases.

The origin of the flareup in Qingdao was traced to people who were infected after receiving mail from other virus-hit provinces and transmitted it further at a family gathering, the city’s local health commission said in a statement on Sunday. The strain of the virus has yet to be identified but it has been established that is not the omicron variant, according to the statement.

Hong Kong Can Contain Covid, Official Says (11 a.m. HK)

Hong Kong’s Chief Secretary for Administration John Lee said in a blog post Sunday that the city can reverse the trend of rising coronavirus cases and achieve Covid Zero as it increases isolation facilities and testing,

Nine projects built with the help of China will provide about 50,000 beds and enhance the city’s isolation capabilities, Lee said in a blog post on Sunday. Some of the facilities are expected to be completed this month, and the others in April or later, he said. Authorities are working on a compulsory testing scheme of Hong Kong’s entire population of 7.4 million.

The city’s financial markets will remain open in the event of restrictions being imposed on residents, including stocks, derivatives, bonds, currencies and foreign exchange, the city’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in a separate blog post.

Australia Gold Output Shrank on Virus (2 p.m. Sydney)

Australia’s gold output fell 4% to 315 tons last year from 2020, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic, Surbiton Associates said.

Although producers continued to operate well in the circumstances, the pandemic restrictions had an increasing impact, Managing Director Sandra Close said in a statement. Personnel shortages and burn-outs have been taking their toll, she said. Other issues included limited availability of workers from other states, a shortage of truck drivers and disruption to interstate haulage

Masks Still Required in Mecca and Medina (2:20 p.m. NY)

Saudi Arabia will lift almost all Covid-19 restrictions, effective today, after the progress of the national vaccination program and high overall rates of immunity.

Citizens will no longer need to wear masks or practice social distancing outdoors, state-run SPA reported, citing a statement issued by the interior ministry.

Worshipers will no longer need to socially distance inside mosques, including the holy sites of Mecca and Medina, but will be required to remain wearing masks in these places, according to SPA report.

Ireland Ends Final Restriction (10:38 a.m. NY)

Ireland lifted its last Covid-19 restriction, ending the requirement for international travelers to show proof of vaccination or a negative test. “Another step forward in our Covid efforts,” Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly tweeted. Face masks are still recommended but not required, according to the public health website.

