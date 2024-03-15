(Bloomberg) -- China offered a surprise reminder to bankers swimming in a pool of cash for months now that its liquidity boost is aimed at rejuvenating the economy, not helping support financial speculation.

Draining cash from the banking system Friday, policymakers said their support has already “fully” satisfied financial institutions’ needs, language it hadn’t used in at least a year. While there are no signs that banks are desperate for cash, the move also underscored Beijing’s frustration that its monetary stimulus has had more of an impact in fueling a bond market rally than in lifting economic growth.

The liquidity withdrawal — the first since 2022 for its most high-profile lending tool — has been also taken by some market watchers as a message that Beijing is conscious of the risks of speculative bubbles forming in even China’s safest assets.

“The net drainage this time is a clear signal that the People’s Bank of China wants to squeeze out speculative funds from the market,” said Zhaopeng Xing, senior China strategist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group. “Such speculation makes the market more volatile.”

Chinese officials have become more vocal in recent months in flagging the risks of their monetary easing under-delivering. The premier warned earlier this month on the need to prevent cash from circulating with no good reason and the central bank head said liquidity should be utilized in more efficient ways.

In October, members of China’s top lawmaking body said that money was sitting idle in banks or large enterprises.

The backdrop for those comments has been a steady slump in benchmark yields to the lowest in more than two decades this month as investors used their spare cash to snap up bonds. While triggered by haven demand amid a disappointing economic recovery and a lack of good investment options elsewhere, the bond rally has been so fierce that authorities had to tighten their scrutiny on speculative buying.

On Friday, the PBOC withdrew a net 94 billion yuan ($13 billion) of cash from the banking system via its so-called medium-term lending facility, while keeping the interest rate unchanged. None of the four economists polled by Bloomberg expected a liquidity drainage.

For now, the bond market is taking the withdrawal in stride, with the 10-year yield little changed Friday. Low demand for central bank funding may also have contributed to the PBOC’s move, as lenders can now obtain cheaper cash by selling short-term debt.

Some analysts have said the drainage was also aimed at keeping China’s yields steady so its interest-rate discount to the US doesn’t widen any further and add to the pressure on an already weak yuan.

China’s monetary support for the economy remains strong and the central bank had no intention to pro-actively reduce its liquidity injections, a PBOC-backed newspaper said in an article which cited unnamed experts on Friday.

Apart from bolstering an economy that’s being hurt by a protracted property crisis and deflationary pressures, more easing is needed also because China is due to sell 1 trillion yuan of ultra-long sovereign notes this year. That will likely lead to tighter liquidity in financial markets.

“The PBOC wants to contain the risk from money circulating within the financial system,” said Bruce Pang, chief economist for Greater China at Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. “There is still possibility for a rate cut, and there’s a higher likelihood it will happen in the second half of the year. This is considering the need to maintain a stable yuan and balance internal and external conditions.”

--With assistance from Wenjin Lv.

