(Bloomberg) -- China’s top epidemiologist, who advised Beijing’s efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, died Friday due to illness.

Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, passed away in Beijing at the age of 60, according to an obituary from the center.

He graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles in 1995 with a Ph.D in epidemiology and worked for more than 30 years on infectious-disease prevention, including HIV and AIDS research, the center said. It added Wu made significant contributions during the pandemic with his efforts in predicting trends in key regions and educating the public about coronavirus prevention.

--With assistance from Foster Wong.

