(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank Deputy Governor Fan Yifei is under investigation by an anti-graft agency, the latest high-level finance official to be probed as President Xi Jinping cracks down on corruption.

Fan is being investigated for “suspected severe violations of discipline and laws,” according to a statement Saturday from the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the Communist Party’s top graft buster. Fan has served as a deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China since 2015, according to his resume on the central bank website. The statement didn’t elaborate further.

Fan’s name was no longer on a list of PBOC’s top executives on its website soon after the announcement, though the central bank hasn’t made an announcement on any changes or commented on the probe.

While the Party has tightened its disciplinary grip on the central bank in recent years as part of a crackdown on corruption in the financial sector, proceedings against high-level officials are rare. The commission in May revealed a probe of Sun Guofeng, who had been removed as head of the monetary policy department. In February, the watchdog criticized the PBOC for failing to meet the objectives of the Communist Party.

Fan’s probe comes at a delicate time, with the PBOC facing a potential change in leadership. Governor Yi Gang and Party Secretary Guo Shuqing may step down from their positions early next year after both exited the party’s elite central committee at a twice-a-decade congress in October.

Fan was one of five deputy governors before the PBOC recently added a sixth. Xuan Changneng, whose most recent role was deputy head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, was appointed two weeks ago.

In his deputy governor role, Fan oversaw payments regulation and the development of the digital yuan. His earlier roles included being vice president at China Construction Bank Corp. and vice general manager at the sovereign fund China Investment Corp., according to his resume.

Fan’s last public appearance was in September, when he spoke at a digital finance conference in the eastern city of Suzhou about a plan to expand the digital yuan’s trial in four major provinces.

(Updates with previous cases from third paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.