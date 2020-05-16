(Bloomberg) --

China’s central bank governor, Yi Gang, vowed to use policies such as re-lending and loan-repayment extensions to support the virus-stricken economy.

Yi reiterated the need for greater counter-cyclical monetary policy, according to an interview published Saturday by the Qiushi Journal, a Communist Party publication.

The People’s Bank of China, which has reduced multiple policy rates in the past four months, recently vowed to deploy “more powerful” policies, without providing further details on what measures it will use.

