(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank left a key policy rate unchanged, disappointing most economists who had expected a reduction to bolster the economy amid a worsening Covid outbreak.

The People’s Bank of China kept the rate on its one-year policy loans at 2.85% on Friday. Sixteen of the 22 economists surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted a reduction of 5-10 basis points, with the rest expecting no change.

The PBOC also refrained from injecting extra liquidity into the financial system, opting instead to roll over the 150 billion yuan ($23.5 billion) of loans maturing in the medium-term lending facility.

China’s 10-year government bond yield rose 2 basis points to 2.77% after the announcement, while the offshore yuan was steady at 6.3907 per dollar. The benchmark CSI 300 Index fell as much as 0.8% in early trading after rallying 1.3% on Thursday amid expectations of a rate cut. The liquidity-sensitive ChiNext Index opened 0.9% lower after closing little changed on Thursday.

Growth projections for China have been steadily downgraded this year as Covid lockdowns spread, with economists now expecting economic expansion of 5% in 2022, below the government’s target of around 5.5%. Top officials including Premier Li Keqiang have repeatedly warned about the outlook as lockdowns in major cities like Shanghai disrupt production and spending.

An imminent reduction in the reserve requirement ratio for banks, as hinted strongly by the State Council, China’s cabinet, may have made an interest rate cut less urgent, according to analysts with Citigroup Inc. and GF Securities Co. The RRR cuts in July and December last year both came days after a similar signal from either the State Council or the premier.

The PBOC was expected to lower rates sooner rather than later as tighter monetary policy in the U.S. reduces the China’s yield premium over U.S. Treasuries, adding to capital outflow pressures and threatening the yuan.

China’s yield advantage over Treasuries disappeared for the first time in more than a decade earlier this week, after overseas investors offloaded a record amount of Chinese sovereign bonds in March and trimmed holdings of mainland equities for the first time since September 2020.

Banks may still lower loan prime costs -- China’s de-facto benchmark loan rates -- on April 20 after the government urged them to “make reasonable interest concessions,” Citigroup economists wrote in a Thursday note.

Sun Guofeng, head of the PBOC’s monetary policy department, said Thursday the central bank will use its policy toolbox flexibly as it aims to ensure sufficient liquidity in the economy.

