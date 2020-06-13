(Bloomberg) -- China’s government bond futures market will start trading 15 minutes later from July 20, the China Financial Futures Exchange said in a statement.

The market will open at the same time as the nation’s exchange-traded bonds and stock index futures, which start trading at 9:30 am, according to the Friday statement.

The move is of “great significance” to facilitating the development and stability of the market, the bourse said.

