(Bloomberg) -- An Australian writer detained in China seven months ago has been been formally charged with espionage, the Australian newspaper reported Tuesday.

Yang Hengjun -- a Chinese native who’s now an Australian citizen -- was detained in the southern city of Guangzhou in January after a flight from New York. His lawyer Rob Stary told the newspaper he’d been informed of the charges by Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

“They don’t specify what the espionage relates to,” the Australian cited Stary as saying. “But we are told it is espionage and it relates to his democracy activism.”

DFAT and China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

At the time of his detention, the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said Yang was being investigated for “criminal activities endangering national security.” Yang previously was a Chinese foreign affairs official in Beijing, before becoming an Australian citizen and novelist, the Australian newspaper reported earlier this year.

