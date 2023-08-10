(Bloomberg) -- Tsinghua Unigroup Co. is considering options including a sale of its French smart-card components maker Linxens, people familiar with the matter said, as it emerges from a contentious restructuring.

The Chinese tech giant has been speaking with prospective financial advisers after receiving interest in the company, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Other options Unigroup is considering for Linxens include a stake sale and an initial public offering, according to one of the people.

A transaction could value Linxens at €2 billion ($2.2 billion) to €3 billion, the people said.

Private equity firms and other companies in the industry have shown early interest in a deal for the asset, the people said. Considerations are preliminary and Unigroup could decide against pursuing a transaction, they said. A representative for Unigroup declined to comment.

State-affiliated chipmaker Unigroup was sold in a $9 billion takeover last year following a difficult restructuring. Once associated with the prestigious university linked to Xi Jinping, the company struggled after years of heavy spending. A consortium led by JAC Capital acquired Unigroup and is exploring ways to reduce its debt, including asset sales and a potential initial public offering for Unisoc, its main chipmaking arm.

Unigroup acquired Linxens from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners in 2018. It designs and makes microconnectors for smart cards and RFID antennas for security, identity and the Internet of Things, according to its website.

--With assistance from Gao Yuan.

