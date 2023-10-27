(Bloomberg) -- A record number of Chinese job seekers are looking for a job in the national civil service, as many seek stability amid a grim labor market in the world’s No. 2 economy.

A total of 3.03 million qualified applicants nationwide will take an exam next month to compete for 39,600 vacancies in the central government and Communist Party agencies — also a new high — according to the State Administration of Civil Service. That’s about one job for every 77 applicants.

The appeal of civil service roles rose in recent years as Covid and a real estate slump dampened growth, while a sweeping crackdown on the private sector has contributed to mass layoffs in tech and education companies. Applications for jobs in provincial governments also hit a record last year.

Even though China’s economy has shown signs of stabilization in recent months, it is still contending with challenges ranging from sluggish consumption and a real estate slump to geopolitical risks and trade curbs.

Jobless rate for those between 16 and 24 years old climbed to a record 21.3% in June, before the National Bureau of Statistics stopped releasing the data, saying it needed to iron out complexities in the numbers. The NBS last month said youth employment showed a “marked improvement,” without disclosing the numbers.

Youth unemployment is a sensitive issue to Beijing, as discontent among young people could risk social stability. The government has increased recruitment in recent years as well as directing state-owned companies to hire more graduates.

But the problem also has deeper structural roots. A significant expansion in college admission over the past two decades led to an oversupply of white-collar workers, leaving factories struggling to hire young technicians.

