(Bloomberg) -- Shares of China’s leading wind and solar manufacturers fell on Wednesday after the European Union announced two separate probes under legislation aimed at protecting the bloc’s producers from state-funded foreign rivals.

Wind turbine producer Ming Yang Smart Energy Group lost as much as 4.2%, solar manufacturer Longi Green Energy Technology Co. fell as much as 3%, while top wind equipment maker Goldwind Science & Technology Co. dropped as much as 2%. The wider Shanghai Shenzen CSI 300 index declined 1.2%.

The investigations by Europe’s regulator are another headwind for China’s wind and solar industries, which are struggling with excess capacity and price wars that are hurting their profitability. The probes will also hamper efforts by Chinese companies seeking to boost sales into higher-premium overseas markets such as Europe, which are increasing their scrutiny as they work to build out local clean energy manufacturing.

The EU actions are “a key drag on share prices of export-oriented and utility-focused names in both sectors,” said Dennis Ip, an analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets. “The investigations underpin increasing difficulty for China solar module makers and wind turbine generator makers to export to the EU.”

The European Commission on Tuesday said it would investigate Chinese companies’ involvement in wind parks in countries including Spain, Greece, and France. The 27-nation bloc’s regulatory arm last week started a probe into bids for a Romanian solar park made by Chinese firms including Longi and state-owned Shanghai Electric Group Co.

Both investigations fall under Europe’s Foreign Subsidy Regulation, which came into force in July and is designed to prevent state-funded companies from abusing their financial strengths to fend off EU rivals. The first probe under the law earlier this year led to a Chinese company pulling out of a €610 million ($662 million) Bulgarian railway tender.

Longi said Wednesday that the EU investigation will not impact its operations and delivery capacity in Europe. Mingyang said it has taken note of the EU’s announcement, but declined to comment further. Goldwind and Shanghai Electric didn’t respond to requests for comment.

