(Bloomberg) -- China is planning to abandon a proposed merger between state-owned giants ChemChina and Sinochem, the Financial Times reported, citing two people it didn’t identify.

The process was marred by challenges bringing the two groups’ management teams together and issues around how the U.S. would handle the change of ownership of their global assets, including Swiss pesticide producer Syngenta AG, according to the report. One of the people added that the merger process had not been completely abandoned.

Sinochem will probably attempt to take over several of ChemChina’s most-valuable assets in an acquisition much smaller than originally planned, said the people.

The merger, which has been in the works for at least three years, was said to have been close to completion as long ago as December after senior officials completed preparatory work. It was set to reshape the global chemicals industry and create an oil-to-chemicals company with more than $100 billion in assets.

The companies have been focusing on listing various units, including Syngenta, which ChemChina acquired for $43 billion in 2017. Top officials at the company, formally known as China National Chemical Corp., have begun internal work to prepare for a listing of the Swiss pesticide producer as soon as the middle of next year, Bloomberg reported in August. Sinochem, meanwhile, was said to be considering a listing of its oil trading and refining unit.

