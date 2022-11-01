(Bloomberg) -- Top global battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. has agreed to take a stake in CMOC Group, a major cobalt producer, increasing vertical integration in China’s burgeoning EV supply chain.

The miner said its second-biggest shareholder had agreed to an earlier proposal to transfer its 24.68% holding -- valued at 26.75 billion yuan ($3.7 billion) -- to a unit of CATL. In return, the same shareholder will take a stake in the CATL subsidiary.

The agreement was proposed at end-September, when CATL said it would “deepen industrial cooperation” between the companies. CMOC mines metals in China and Africa, including at one of the world’s biggest copper-and-cobalt mines in Democratic Republic of Congo.

The deal is among many global examples of upstream and downstream companies in the EV sector forging closer ties as firms seek to lock in material supplies as demand expands rapidly. CATL already jointly holds a stake of 25% in CMOC’s Kisanfu project in Democratic Republic of Congo.

The latest deal is between Sichuan CATL, a subsidiary of the battery producer, and Luoyang Guohong Investment Group, a state-owned firm that owns 24.68% of the cobalt producer through its Luoyang Mining Group.

After the transaction is completed, CMOC said Luoyang Guohong will have a 20.8% interest in Sichuan CATL, which in turn owns the stake in CMOC.

