(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s police should take stern action to quell ongoing unrest in the city, according to a commentary published Monday in an edition of the Communist Party’s flagship newspaper.

“At a time like this, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Government and the police should not hesitate or have any unnecessary ‘psychological worries’ about taking necessary steps” to restore order, said the piece published in the overseas edition of the People’s Daily newspaper.

The commentary was published hours before China’s top office for Hong Kong affairs was scheduled to hold a rare briefing for journalists following a weekend of confrontation between protesters and police that fueled worries the Chinese army would be called to the city to restore order.

Spokespeople for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, which reports to China’s cabinet, were scheduled to address reporters on Monday afternoon in Beijing. The South China Morning Post newspaper called the briefing a first since Hong Kong returned from British rule in 1997.

Hong Kong Awaits Rare China Briefing After Weekend of Protests

Hong Kong’s Beijing-backed government and police force “should not forget that their strongest backing comes from the sacred missions bestowed on them by the Basic Law and the law of Hong Kong,” the commentary said. They “must act now in accordance with the laws, and punish all those perpetrators of violence as prescribed by the law,” it said.

Hong Kong Police Commissioner Stephen Lo praised his officers’ professionalism in their handling of weekend protests and said they must persist and protect the city’s rule of law, the Hong Kong Economic Times reported Monday, citing an internal announcement. His comments came as activists said they plan to widen their actions -- including strikes -- in a bid to force Chief Executive Carrie Lam to meet their demands, the publication said.

Concerns about the impact of continued unrest are rising in the financial hub’s business community as unrest flares. As the city returned to normal on Monday morning, the American Chamber of Commerce’s Hong Kong chapter urged government action to address grievances underlying the protests, saying steps must be taken to restore sagging confidence and calling for the withdrawal of extradition legislation that first sparked demonstrations.

AmCham Urges Hong Kong Action to Quell Growing Business Concerns

Financial Secretary Paul Chan on Sunday said local retail and catering businesses had experienced a “sharp decline” in business and warned about continued pressure on small and medium enterprises.

Police shot rounds of tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters throughout downtown Hong Kong on Sunday to clear thousands of people who gathered for the eighth straight weekend. They again focused their anger at officers following a day of clashes in Yuen Long, near the mainland Chinese border.

“We cannot condone the lawbreakers just because they are holding up high the banner of ‘freedom and democracy’ or wearing the hat of ‘civil disobedience,”’ the People’s Daily commentary said.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Dandan Li in Beijing at dli395@bloomberg.net;Qi Ding in Shanghai at qding15@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Scott at bscott66@bloomberg.net, Karen Leigh

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.