(Bloomberg) -- China’s new registrations for companies have fallen sharply in recent months, a sign of how the country’s coronavirus lockdowns could have long-term implications for economic growth.

Some 2.3 million businesses were registered nationwide from March through May, down 8% from the same period a year earlier, according to data from Chinese company registration service Tianyancha. April saw the steepest drop at close to 19%.

In Shanghai, where restrictions began in March and eventually led to a citywide lockdown, the number of registered companies plunged 63% in the three-month period to fewer than 49,000, according to the Tianyancha data.

The figures add to mounting evidence of the toll that Covid Zero is taking on the world’s second-largest economy, given how Covid outbreaks this year have spurred widespread lockdowns of cities including Shenzhen and Shanghai. President Xi Jinping said Thursday the zero-tolerance policy would continue, but should be “coordinated” with efforts to improve the economy.

Driving up new company registrations, meanwhile, has been an economic priority for the ruling Communist Party over the last decade, with efforts focusing on cutting red tape and easing access to funding for start-ups. Company registrations surged 12.5% to more than 9 million last year, according to official data.

New firms have been crucial to China’s productivity in recent decades, economists have argued. The country could face a “missing generation of firms, with large long-run effects” depending on how long the Covid lockdowns continue, said Chang-Tai Hsieh, a professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

In February 2020, as virus restrictions were first imposed throughout China, the number of newly registered firms plunged 50% from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Hsieh. Registrations rebounded from April of that year as those measures were eased, but Hsieh said an unknown is “whether the missing entrants show up later when the lockdowns end.”

Venture capital funds have also been slowing their investments in young companies in China. The value of venture deals in the country tumbled 44% in the first four months of 2022 compared with a year earlier, according to data from the research firm Preqin. That was almost twice the rate of decline in the US and nearly four times the pace of the global slide.

Lu Feng, an economist at Peking University, told local media last month that he was alarmed about the falling number of Chinese “unicorns” -- unlisted startup companies valued above $1 billion -- which he said could be seen as a measure of “innovative capability and vitality.”

In the first four months of the year, China added just three unicorns compared with 94 in the US, according to calculations by Lu. Limited global exchanges due to the pandemic and a weak domestic growth environment were reasons for China’s poor performance, he added.

