(Bloomberg) -- China successfully conducted a mid-range anti-ballistic missile test late Sunday, its defense ministry said.

The land-based test “achieved its expected objectives” and was defensive in nature and not targeted at any one country, according to the statement.

The country conducted a similar test in February 2021 and brings the tally of publicly announced Chinese land-based anti-ballistic missile technical tests to six, state media Global Times reported.

The test could add to tensions in an already volatile region, where Beijing and Washington are vying for influence. Neighboring North Korea has also ramped up its missile tests in recent months, prompting South Korea and the US to respond to its provocations.

