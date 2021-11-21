(Bloomberg) -- Prices of important goods in China will remain within a reasonable level, and authorities are ensuring that supplies of such products are sufficient, according to the state-linked China Development and Reform News.

China’s price levels are under control and the country won’t face a situation where costs would rise across the board, the report said. China Development and Reform News is run by the country’s economic planner National Development and Reform Commission.

The costs of coal and other energy sources have fallen sharply recently, the report said. It cited experts including Guo Liyan, a researcher with NDRC’s academy of macroeconomic research, who said there is no change to the positive momentum of the Chinese economy in the medium and long term.

“Looking ahead to the later part of this year and next year, there will be ample supply of goods and services in China’s consumer sector,” Guo was quoted as saying.

