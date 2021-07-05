(Bloomberg) -- China confirmed talks for a video summit with France and Germany, as Beijing and Europe attempt to keep human rights disputes from scuttling efforts at cooperation.

China’s Xi Jinping is expected to speak this week with Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s Emmanuel Macron, people with knowledge of the matter said over the weekend. The agenda for the joint video call between the leaders isn’t yet known, according to the people, who asked not to be named since the information isn’t public.

“China, France and Germany are keeping close communication on the video summit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters Monday in Beijing, when asked about a meeting between leaders of the three countries. “We will release information in due course.”

Officials with the French and German governments didn’t confirm that the call would go ahead. Macron and Merkel have held similar discussions with Xi before, including a Dec. 30 call with top European Union officials that resulted in a now-stalled investment agreement.

China-EU ties have frayed this year amid an upsurge in negative views toward Beijing in Europe and U.S. President Joe Biden’s effort to press traditional American allies to make a united defense of democracy and human rights. China’s crackdown on its Uyghur minority in Xinjiang has emerged as a key point of tension, with the two sides sanctioning each other’s officials and EU lawmakers in May halting ratification of the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment.

The two sides have also clashed over Group of Seven and North Atlantic Treaty Organization statements expressing concern about China’s challenge to the established global order. Merkel and Macron have advocated a middle ground with China, whose cooperation is vital to global efforts to fight climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Macron hosted a climate-focused call with Merkel and Xi in April, days before a wider climate summit hosted by Biden. At the time, the European leaders welcomed Xi’s renewed commitment for China to achieve CO2 neutrality by 2060. The trio also discussed the coronavirus pandemic and global vaccine availability.

China accounted for almost $700 billion of trade with the European Union last year, and Macron is said to be keen to give a new push to the interests of the aviation company Airbus SE. The Europeans also want China to ease travel restrictions into China for EU citizens, especially business people.

Last month, the G-7, which includes France and Germany, joined the EU and the U.S. in pushing for a fresh World Health Organization probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Chinese diplomats have lashed out against such calls, which Beijing has dismissed as a U.S.-led effort to shift the blame for its own struggle to contain the virus last year.

Still, the Uyghur issue has been the most contentious, with China denying claims it forced ethnic Muslims into internment camps, work programs and birth-control initiatives. A French prosecutor’s office has launched a probe into whether Claudie Pierlot parent SMCP SA, Zara owner Inditex SA, Skechers and Uniqlo profited from exploiting forced labor in China to manufacture fashion products.

Xi has signaled a defiant stance toward what Beijing views as foreign interference, saying in a nationally televised speech to mark the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party that China would no longer listen to “sanctimonious preaching.” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi echoed that sentiment Saturday at a forum in Beijing, in which he accused the U.S. and its allies of holding onto a “Cold War mentality.”

“Today’s China is no longer the same country of 100 years ago,” Wang told the World Peace Forum, which was organized by Tsinghua University and the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs, a government-run policy group. “No individual or force should underestimate the determination and capacity of the Chinese people to uphold the country’s sovereignty, security and development interests.”

During a panel discussion at the same forum, leading European diplomats called on China to listen to international concerns. Caroline Wilson, the U.K.’s ambassador to China, told the panel Sunday that human rights issues were “foundational matters” and not tools in a geopolitical game.

Nicolas Chapuis, the European Union’s ambassador, expressed “dismay” in China’s more aggressive approach. “Effective multilateralism implies that all nations, big and small, sit at the same table with the same rights, and most importantly, accept peer review in a tolerant and constructive manner,” Chapuis said.

The Italian ambassador to China, Luca Ferrari, said on the Sunday panel that the sanctions have been the “main shadow” on the relationship between Beijing and the EU. He called on China to reconsider the sanctions to “come out of this conundrum.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.