(Bloomberg) -- China detained an employee of the U.K. consulate in Hong Kong under local law, the Foreign Ministry said, confirming earlier reports he was being held.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the consulate worker, Simon Cheng, has been held under a 15-day administrative detention process in Shenzhen. Geng said the issue was an internal Chinese matter and not a diplomatic dispute, saying that Cheng, 28, is a Hong Kong citizen.

Cheng was reported missing after failing to return from an Aug. 8 meeting in the adjacent city of Shenzhen. The Hong Kong police said it launched a “missing person” investigation and was keeping “close contact” with Chinese authorities.

