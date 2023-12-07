(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Vietnam Dec. 12-13, marking his first trip to the Southeast Asian nation in six years.

China’s foreign ministry confirmed his trip on Thursday. Bloomberg News reported earlier that Vietnamese officials are preparing for a visit from the Chinese leader. Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in Hanoi earlier this month.

Xi’s trip will come about three months after President Joe Biden’s visit to Vietnam, where he announced a series of deals with business leaders as part of a push by the White House to deepen economic integration with Indo-Pacific nations. Hanoi has upgraded its relationship with the US to a “comprehensive strategic partnership,” the same designation it uses for China and India.

The Chinese leader’s visit underscores the balancing act that countries like Vietnam must carry out in managing relations with the two great-power rivals. Although there are recent signs of US-China ties stabilizing, the two nations continue to cross swords over a range of issues including trade, technology, Taiwan, and the South China Sea, to which Vietnam is a claimant nation.

Xi last visited Vietnam in 2017 when he attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the coastal city of Danang. In October, Xi urged Vietnam not to forget the roots of the friendship between the two Communist countries.

