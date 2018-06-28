(Bloomberg) -- China is looking to plug a loophole in companies’ offshore bond sales by banning short-dated dollar note issuance, according to people familiar with the matter.

The National Development & Reform Commission, which regulates Chinese firms’ foreign debt sales, is considering a ban on issuance of dollar bonds with tenors of less than one year, said the people who are not authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. Such sales became popular among Chinese issuers -- especially developers-- since last year as issuers could bypass the pre-approval process.

NDRC is also said to be restricting offshore bond issuance quotas for Chinese corporates, the people said. In addition to that, the regulator has tightened the screws by limiting the use of proceeds from builders’ overseas bond sales to just refinancing, instead of investing in domestic property projects and replenishing working capital, according to an NDRC statement dated Wednesday.

The new measures threaten to further constrain the cash-strapped property industry, even as concerns about China’s financial risks ripple across the markets. A leaked report from a Chinese government-backed think tank has warned of a potential “financial panic” in the world’s second-largest economy as trade tensions have spiked and markets have been rocked by turbulence.

The NDRC didn’t immediately respond to a faxed message seeking comment and calls to the regulator went unanswered.

“The government is trying to remind developers that the deleveraging campaign is still a focus. While the authorities have been ensuring that funding channels remain open, this is to ensure there is no disruption to refinancing,” said Sandra Chow, senior analyst at CreditSights in Singapore. “It is not meant to allow developers to pursue aggressive business expansion.”

Chinese builders, faced with bond payments of $77.4 billion in the domestic and overseas markets through 2019, have been reeling from tightened liquidity at home induced by a clampdown on shadow financing. That’s prompted them to sell debt in the offshore market, with dollar bond sales reaching a record $27.5 billion this year. NDRC’s latest move limits their use of that offshore funding venue.

An index of 22 Chinese developers has tumbled 11 percent since Monday as investors have grown increasingly nervous about the outlook for the sector. The index fell for a fourth straight day on Thursday, with Longfor Properties Co. and Shimao Property Holdings Ltd. as the biggest decliners, falling 4.5 percent and 4.2 percent respectively as of 11:15 a.m. local time.

Bonds Sink

Country Garden Holdings Co.’s 5.125% 2025 bond fell 1.1 cents to reach 89.3 cents on the dollar in Hong Kong, a record low. China Evergrande Group’s 8% 2025 bond extended declines to 88.7 cents, an all-time low. Chinese developers have sold about $10 billion dollar bonds of less than one year tenor in the last two years, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

"My view would be that that is just to limit the currency risks that exist. We’ve seen many periods of history that it’s dangerous to borrow too much in a foreign currency because not only do you have interest rate costs but also FX risks,” said Nicholas Wall, London-based fixed income portfolio manager at Old Mutual Global Investors in Hong Kong. Dollar appreciation “could increase risks for sectors that are tremendously important for China and Chinese growth,” he said.

Foreign debt sales from property developers and local government financing vehicles have increased, NDRC said. “Some of the issuers have low profits, which don’t match the amount of foreign debt they are raising,” according to the statement.

Many of the borrowers don’t have foreign currency revenues, which reduces their buffer to repay international debt, it said.

