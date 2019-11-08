(Bloomberg) -- China is considering further cuts to subsidies for electric-vehicle purchases, according to people familiar with the matter, threatening to deal another blow to a once-burgeoning industry that’s facing an unprecedented slump.

Industry regulators in the world’s largest EV market have been discussing the proposal but are holding off on a decision until they weigh sales data over the coming months, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. Discussions are still at an early stage and there’s no guarantee that subsidies will be cut next year, they said. The proposal involves cutting the subsidies next year, two of the people said.

China, which began subsidizing EV purchases in 2009 to promote the industry, has been gradually reducing handouts in the past few years to let automakers compete on their own. The last time the government cut subsidies, it triggered the country’s first drop in EV sales on record, exacerbating what had already been the most prolonged downturn in the world’s largest auto market.

The slump in China dragged down the global EV sector as the country accounts for about half of the world’s sales of electrified cars. Regulators are under pressure to reduce handouts as state support helped bankroll the livelihood of hundreds of local carmakers and fueled concerns about a bubble in the industry.

China’s finance ministry, which has been overseeing the discussions, didn’t immediately respond to faxed queries.

Though China announced four years ago it would gradually eliminate subsidies for new energy vehicles — EVs, plugin hybrids and fuel-celled vehicles — after 2020, details have been vague and it didn’t always stick to the plan. Policy makers have been surprised by the sudden, prolonged downturn that resulted from the latest subsidy cut in June, prompting them to debate whether another cut would be too much for automakers to handle, the people said.

The latest cut took effect in June, when the government cut subsidies of as much as 50,000 yuan ($7,165) per EV by half. Chinese NEV sales then began falling in July and have been dropping since. China’s top EV makers have since slashed their earnings outlooks. Analysts have recently questioned whether Shanghai-based NIO Inc., once regarded by many as China’s Tesla Inc., will survive after the carmaker continued to post losses.

Subsidies have played a vital role in making electric cars from the likes of Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co. more affordable to consumers. While up-to-date data aren’t publicly available, the central government disclosed last month it handed out 22 billion yuan in EV subsidies to companies in 2017. Some municipalities also offer additional incentives.

China considers EVs as a strategically important sector and is mulling a target for 60% of all automobiles sold in the country to run on electric motors by 2035, people familiar with the matter have said. Still, with about 500 aspiring EV makers nationwide, authorities want to make sure that the leading local players can stand on their own to compete against global players such as Tesla.

