(Bloomberg) -- China Construction Bank Corp. posted a 2.6% increase in its third-quarter profit, as it managed to offset a margin slide with lower credit impairments.

Net income rose to 88.1 billion yuan ($12 billion) from 85.9 billion yuan, the Beijing-based bank said in an exchange filing Thursday. Its net interest margin, a measure of profitability, narrowed to 1.75% from 2.05% a year earlier, while non-performing loan ratio slid 1 basis point to 1.37%.

CCB’s results kicked off a widely anticipated earnings season for China’s largest state-owned banks. Investors are seeking clarity on the scope of the fallout from the nation’s troubled real estate market and local governments and the impact on the banks as they have been told by the government to prop up both sectors with rate cuts and loan extensions.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., the world’s largest lender by assets, will report its third-quarter results on Friday, along with Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. and Bank of Communications Co. Bank of China Ltd. will announce its results on Monday.

Chinese banks have been battling with shrinking margins and rising bad loans since they were drafted by authorities to backstop the economy and prevent risk spillover from the sluggish property sector. Net interest margin at the nation’s lenders dropped to a record low of 1.74% as of end-June, according to official data, below a 1.8% threshold that’s regarded in the industry as necessary to maintain reasonable profitability.

Combined profits at China’s commercial banks rose 1.6% from a year earlier to 1.9 trillion yuan in the first three quarters, according to data from the National Administration of Financial Regulation. Non-performing loan ratio at the commercial lenders dropped 0.05 percentage points to 1.61% at the end of September.

