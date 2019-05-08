1h ago
China Consumer Inflation Picks Up, Driven by Food Price Gains
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China’s inflation accelerated to the fastest pace in six months, driven by a recovering domestic economy and surging food prices.
- The consumer price index rose 2.5% last month from a year earlier after gaining 2.3% in March, while factory prices gained 0.9%, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. That compares to estimates of 2.5% and 0.6% respectively.
Key Insights
- Food prices were up 6.1%, with prices for fresh vegetables up 17.4% and pork prices jumping 14.4%, the most since mid-2016
- China has slaughtered millions of pigs since August, when the viral African swine fever was first reported in China, pushing up pork prices
- Domestic demand is also recovering amid months of stimulus, which may be adding to price pressures
- “The overall demand environment is stable, with little sign of overheating,” HSBC Holdings Plc economists Julia Wang and Qu Hongbin wrote in a recent note. They added that headline CPI readings for a single month might spike above 3 percent due to pork prices
--With assistance from Tomoko Sato.
To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Xiaoqing Pi in Beijing at xpi1@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jeffrey Black at jblack25@bloomberg.net, James Mayger
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.