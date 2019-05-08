China Consumer Inflation Picks Up, Driven by Food Price Gains

(Bloomberg) -- China’s inflation accelerated to the fastest pace in six months, driven by a recovering domestic economy and surging food prices.

The consumer price index rose 2.5% last month from a year earlier after gaining 2.3% in March, while factory prices gained 0.9%, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. That compares to estimates of 2.5% and 0.6% respectively.

Key Insights

Food prices were up 6.1%, with prices for fresh vegetables up 17.4% and pork prices jumping 14.4%, the most since mid-2016

China has slaughtered millions of pigs since August, when the viral African swine fever was first reported in China, pushing up pork prices

Domestic demand is also recovering amid months of stimulus, which may be adding to price pressures

“The overall demand environment is stable, with little sign of overheating,” HSBC Holdings Plc economists Julia Wang and Qu Hongbin wrote in a recent note. They added that headline CPI readings for a single month might spike above 3 percent due to pork prices

