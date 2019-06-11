China Consumer Inflation Picks Up in May Amid Food Price Gains

(Bloomberg) -- China’s inflation pressure continued rising in May, as supply shocks pushed up food costs.

The consumer price index rose 2.7% last month from a year earlier, while factory prices gained 0.6%, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. That’s the same as forecast by economists in a Bloomberg survey in both cases

Key Insights

Pork prices rose 18.2% from a year earlier, vegetable prices rose 13.3% and fruit prices rose 26.7% in May. NBS data also showed consumer prices were unchanged from April, indicating stabilizing inflation pressures

“There has been a clear worsening of growth and consumer inflation, but the high inflation reflects one-off shocks and the effects of earlier policy loosening-led rebound in demand growth,” Song Yu, chief China economist at Beijing Gao Hua Securities Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s mainland joint-venture partner, wrote in a report. “Upstream inflationary pressures have likely eased as demand growth started to cool down.”

