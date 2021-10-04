(Bloomberg) -- Chinese warplanes made another record number of incursions close to Taiwan on Monday, continuing their display of military might over the past four days.

People’s Liberation Army aircraft conducted 52 flights near the territory on Monday, adding to the 16 seen on Sunday, 39 on Saturday and 38 on Friday, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

The incursions came as the National Day celebrations continued in China to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the People’s Republic’s founding.

Monday’s flights included sorties by 34 J-16s, 12 H-6s, two SU-30s, two Y-8 ASWs and two KJ-500 AEW&Cs, the ministry said in a statement. Taiwanese patrol issued radio warnings and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the activity.

