(Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping and other top leaders have started the annual Central Economic Work Conference to discuss China’s 2024 growth target and plans, Reuters reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

The high-profile meeting — which is closely watched by market participants for how the world’s second-largest economy will handle monetary, fiscal and various industrial policies next year — is likely to last for two days and conclude on Tuesday, according to the report. Neither the Chinese government nor state-run media has announced the start of the conference.

Expectations are high the nation’s leaders will discuss setting a new economic expansion target similar to this year’s goal of about 5%. Holding to that number next year would be more aspirational, due to a higher base. It would also require an even greater focus on timely stimulus to combat drags from a persistent property slump, waning foreign demand and a gloomy job market.

China is expected to meet the government’s gross domestic product target this year, due mainly to a rebound in consumption following a lockdown-hit 2022.

But an ongoing property market slump and record-low consumer confidence have dragged on growth, leading Beijing to increase fiscal support as the year continued.

Top leaders pledged to strengthen fiscal support and emphasized the importance of economic “progress” at a Politburo meeting Friday that supported economists’ expectations for a growth goal of around 5% for next year.

The Communist Party’s decision-making body, comprising top 24 officials and chaired by Xi, announced after the gathering that fiscal policy will be stepped up “appropriately,” the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

China’s State Council could not immediately be reached for comment on the Reuters report outside business hours.

