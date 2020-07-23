(Bloomberg) -- Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin said Beijing would likely respond to the forced closure of its Houston consulate with moves that inflict more pain on the U.S. than closing its operation in Wuhan -- including potential cuts to its larger Hong Kong mission.

“The U.S. has over 1,000 staff at the Hong Kong consulate,” Hu, the editor of the Communist Party newspaper, wrote in a post on Chinese social media Thursday. “What are so many people doing? It is obviously a spy center.” Cutting its staff to 100 or 200 people could be one of the many options available to China, said Hu, whose Twitter and Weibo posts are closely watched as they have in the past preempted official Chinese government announcements.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin pointed out on Wednesday that the number of U.S. diplomatic missions and staff in China far exceeds that of China’s presence in America, before saying Beijing would retaliate if the U.S. didn’t reverse its decision on Houston.

The forced shut down of the Houston consulate represents one of the biggest threats in years to relations between the U.S. and China, which have worsened in recent months on fronts ranging from trade to the early handling of the coronavirus pandemic. President Donald Trump said shutting other Chinese missions in the U.S. continued to be a possibility.

The U.S. consulate in Wuhan -- the mainland city at the early epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic -- has already started making preparations, Hu wrote, saying the Chinese mission in Houston was only give 72 hours to close causing great inconvenience. Hu didn’t elaborate or say where he got the information.

Closing the Wuhan consulate would thus be too easy and the U.S. sense of pain would not be the same as that felt by Chinese diplomats leaving Houston, he wrote.

“Therefore when China makes a retaliatory move, it is very likely to jump out of the U.S.’s preset battlefield and start at a place the makes the U.S. feel more pain and catches it by surprise,” Hu wrote.

