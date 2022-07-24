(Bloomberg) -- China’s Covid-19 cases fell to the lowest in a week, even as officials in the financial hub of Shanghai and the gaming enclave of Macau ramp up mass testing.

China reported 680 cases for Sunday, down from 869 on Saturday and the lowest daily tally since July 17. Still, authorities continue to roll out testing blitzes to catch flareups and stamp out outbreaks.

In Macau, all residents must perform daily rapid Covid tests on themselves and report the results to the government for the next week, with mass laboratory tests slated for the coming weekend.

The testing drive comes as Macau enters a period of “consolidation,” where it attempts to keep new cases at an ultra-low level even as it reopens casinos. The gambling hub, once the largest in the world until the pandemic hit, shut operations for nearly two weeks and reopened on Saturday.

Meantime, Shanghai announced it will conduct two rounds of mandatory mass testing in nine of its 16 districts between Tuesday and Thursday in order to reduce outbreak risks. The city reported 18 new cases for Sunday.

Read more: China Plans for Years of Covid Zero With Tests on Every Corner

The mandatory mass testing, which has been conducted frequently since the city emerged from a bruising two-month lockdown in early June, comes on top of a requirement for everyone in Shanghai to test every other day to move around freely. Residents are already required to hold a negative PCR result done within the previous 72 hours to get into public places like shopping malls, office buildings and restaurants.

As part of efforts to further ramp up testing and stem the spread of the virus, Shanghai authorities said last week people in the city will be required to take a PCR test at least once a week through the end of August. The color of a person’s health code will turn yellow from green if they don’t take a test for seven days.

