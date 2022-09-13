(Bloomberg) -- China’s Covid-19 cases held below 1,000 for a third day in a row as authorities aggressively prosecute their zero tolerance strategy in the lead up to a key Communist Party meeting next month.

The nation reported 958 cases for Tuesday, compared with 915 on Monday. That included 18 in Beijing, which has seen flareups in a number of colleges and a high school in recent days. All of the capital’s cases were already in quarantine. Nationwide infections have fallen steadily from the most recent peak of 3,424 on Aug. 17.

Officials have been tightening Covid containment measures, particularly around the capital, ahead of the meeting of top leaders where President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term. Areas near Beijing have been locked down, rules around virus testing tightened and domestic travel discouraged over the next month.

China watchers have been gradually downgrading expectations for the dismantling of Covid Zero, with Xi emphasizing his commitment to the approach in recent months and officials enforcing more lockdowns this year than at any time during the pandemic. While countries like Singapore and Australia used to pursue virus elimination, they’ve since shifted to living with it like the US and Europe, leaving China increasingly isolated as it continues to prioritize preventing deaths at any cost.

The outbreak in Chengdu, which has been largely locked down since the beginning of the month, is easing, with new cases holding below 50 for the past three days -- down from a peak of 200 at the end of August. The city reported 35 cases for Tuesday. The director of the city’s health commission, Yang Xiaoguang, said while the trend was falling, people should remain vigilant as cases are still being found in the community.

About half the city, home to 21 million people, has started to allow residents to leave their homes or residential compounds. However, most non-essential businesses including entertainment venues, and schools remain shut. At least seven of the most populated districts remain locked down.

The lockdown in the western Xinjiang region’s Yining city, also known as Ghulja, has started to ease slightly, after outrage erupted on social media by residents suffering from a lack of food and access to medical treatment for weeks. Officials apologized for their mishandling of delivering supplies and necessities, and said that people in some neighborhoods can leave their homes or residential compounds starting from Tuesday. Only essential services in low risk areas are allowed to resume, such as restaurants and supermarkets, while most of the city’s businesses and schools remain shut.

