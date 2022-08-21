(Bloomberg) -- China reported 1,824 new Covid-19 cases for Sunday as the country struggles to control its biggest outbreak since the Shanghai lockdown earlier this year.

Infections have surged to the highest in around three months, with tourist destinations worst hit among the current round of flareups. The southern island of Hainan reported 767 cases for Sunday, the most among all provinces.

The latest outbreaks are testing Beijing’s Covid Zero policy as the government seeks to strike a balance between containing the virus and maintaining economic growth. Disruptions from potential lockdowns are a major uncertainty for the economy, which is also facing a property crisis, record-high youth unemployment and more recently, severe drought.

China’s Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, who visited Hainan last week, said the fight against Covid in the province has reached a crucial stage and more testing needs to be done in areas seriously hit by the outbreak, Xinhua news agency reported. Cities and counties with no infections also need to take preventative measures, according to Sun, who is also the nation’s health czar.

Meantime, neighboring Hong Kong will reopen one of its biggest Covid-19 isolation facilities as case numbers hit the highest in more than four months, putting strain on the hospital system and sparking uncertainty around whether the city can further ease virus policies.

An additional 200 beds will open at Asia World Expo starting next week, with 100 health care workers to staff the facility. It’s part of a new stage of Covid management to alleviate pressure on the health-care system, with non-emergency services at hospitals to also be further reduced in order to free up beds and manpower.

Hong Kong registered 6,513 new cases on Sunday, the highest since March 31.

In contrast, former Covid-Zero haven Singapore will scrap rules for wearing masks in most indoor settings as the country moves further toward casting off all its pandemic-era curbs.

Masks will only be required on public transport and health-care facilities like hospitals and nursing homes after the easing, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his annual National Day Rally speech Sunday.

Lee said the latest wave of Covid is now subsiding. Covid cases in Singapore have fallen from a high of above 10,000 cases during a peak in mid-July to around 3,000 as of Aug. 20, according to a seven-day moving average compiled by the health ministry.

