(Bloomberg) -- China’s daily Covid-19 cases have exceeded 1,000 for the first time in two years as the highly infectious omicron variant spawns outbreaks at a scale only seen at the peak of the initial Wuhan outbreak.

China reported a total of 1,100 domestic infections Friday, of which 703 were asymptomatic, data from the National Health Commission showed. The caseload has blown up from a little over 300 to more than 1,000 in less than a week as omicron quickly spread across some of eastern China’s densely populated big cities, including financial hub Shanghai.

