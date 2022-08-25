(Bloomberg) -- China stepped up efforts to crack down on surging prices of solar materials as high costs threaten to slow installations as the country accelerates its clean power build-out.

Three central government agencies asked local authorities to “rigorously crack down” on illegal actions in the solar industry such as price gouging and monopolistic behavior, according to a notice jointly issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, State Administration for Market Regulation, and National Energy Administration.

The price of polysilicon, a key solar material, has soared this year to the highest in more than a decade, pushing up panel prices and leading to some project cancellations and delays. It’s also hitting profit margins for some of some of the world’s biggest solar companies, which are all based in China. Longi Green Energy Technology Co. said in an earnings report yesterday that margins fell to 17.6% in the first half this year from 22.7% a year earlier.

Polysilicon is selling for about $39 a kilogram, up from an all-time low near $6 in June 2020, according to BloombergNEF. Companies haven’t been able to build new factories to produce the material fast enough to keep pace with strong global demand for solar panels amid aggressive government climate targets and soaring fossil fuel prices. Industrial power curbs in China’s Sichuan province have also affected output this month.

The central government asked local authorities to coordinate the speed of supply chain expansion to avoid bottlenecks, and strictly ban hoarding and profiteering, the notice said. The government also encourages companies across the supply chain to develop longer-term cooperation mechanisms to secure supply and stabilize market expectations.

Chinese firms produced 490,000 tons of polysilicon last year. New factories will increase annual capacity to 1 million tons by the end of this year, and more than 2 million tons by the end of 2023, according to China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association.

