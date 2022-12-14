(Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening is starting to underscore challenges in the nation’s credit markets. Corporate bonds have seen the biggest selloff since 2015, prompting regulators to ask some of the country’s biggest banks to help stabilize the domestic debt market, according to people familiar with the matter.

China’s corporate bond yield is near the highest since April 2021 after a sixth consecutive gain earlier this week:

The PBOC has been holding the 1-year MLF at 2.75%. China’s 10-year yield, on the other hand, has been shooting sharply higher:

China’s corporate credit issuance has been on a declining trend this year:

One bright spot may be that China’s credit impulse is starting to turn positive, spelling optimism for economic growth:

NOTE: Ernest Tsang is a markets producer for Bloomberg TV. The observations are his own and not intended as investment advice. For more markets analysis, see the MLIV blog.

