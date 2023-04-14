(Bloomberg) -- China lashed out at a leader in Poland for saying that Beijing may attack Taiwan if Russia wins its war in Ukraine.

The Chinese embassy in Warsaw voiced its “strong disapproval of and vehement opposition” on Friday to comments made by a Polish government official it didn’t name who was visiting the US.

Poland, a staunch supporter of Ukraine, has grown increasingly critical of Beijing’s attitude toward Russia’s invasion of its neighbor. During his visit to Washington this week, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said China was “at least flirting with Russia” and expressed hope Beijing won’t supply the country with weapons.

On Thursday, he told an event hosted by the Atlantic Council that “if Ukraine gets conquered, the next day China may attack, can attack Taiwan.” He also said there were many similarities between what’s happening in Ukraine and China’s approach to Taiwan.

The Chinese Embassy said such claims were unsubstantiated, adding that Taiwan was an internal Chinese matter than can’t be compared with what’s happening in Ukraine.

It also urged the official to “exercise caution” regarding the issue of Taiwan and to “avoid disrupting Chinese-Polish relations,” according to the statement.

The dust-up is the latest sign of growing strains between some eastern European nations and Beijing as the European Union tries to calibrate its relationship with China.

--With assistance from Konrad Krasuski.

(Recasts throughout with comments from premier.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.