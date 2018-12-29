(Bloomberg) -- China announced plans to regulate financial institutions that have unlicensed operations outside their home base, in the government’s latest move to try to limit financial risks.

Lenders, including rural cooperatives and policy banks, will be required to apply for a license to operate units outside their home base or will have to wind down the businesses, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a statement on Saturday. The new rules also prohibit banks from setting up non-operational units in regions where they have no branches.

“Banks setting up overseas operations must obtain approvals from both domestic and overseas regulators,” according to the statement. “Any business organization that has been established outside the territory of the People’s Republic of China but has not been approved by the domestic or foreign regulatory authorities after communication shall be withdrawn in a safe and orderly manner.”

The new rules take effect from Dec. 29, 2018, and the regulator has granted a one-year grace period to banks.

China has issued a number of directives on everything from excessive borrowing to speculation in equities to address risks in its financial system. By the end of 2017, total borrowing had ballooned to about 265.85 percent of the size of the economy.

