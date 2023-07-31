(Bloomberg) -- China slapped restrictions on the export of drones and certain components used in their manufacture, a move that could hurt production abroad of the aerial vehicles including types employed by armed forces in the Ukraine war.

Exports of certain classes of drones, their engines and infrared imaging equipment won’t be allowed without a license starting Sept. 1, government agencies, including the top-ranked Central Military Commission, said in statements on Monday, adding that China is not targeting any specific country. The restriction on drone shipments will be effective for no longer than two years, the agencies said.

Drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, have emerged as a potent military force in recent years. Civilian craft made by China’s SZ DJI Technology Co. — the world’s biggest maker of the devices — have been employed by both Russians and Ukrainians in the Ukraine war.

The Biden administration has confronted China’s government with evidence that suggests some Chinese state-owned companies may be providing assistance for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, as it tries to ascertain if Beijing is aware of those activities, Bloomberg News has reported.

“We have not marketed nor sold our products for military or war purposes,” DJI said in a statement to Bloomberg News. “We will strictly abide by the export control measures the Chinese government unveiled today.”

Meanwhile, the authorities “see rising risks of civilian drones being used for military purposes,” China’s Ministry of Commerce said in one of the statements. “China has notified relevant countries of the measures.”

