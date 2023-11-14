(Bloomberg) -- China’s punitive trade actions on Australian beef and lobster exports may be lifted by the end of the year, Trade Minister Don Farrell said, in what would be the latest sign of warming ties between the two governments.

Farrell told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. he is due to meet with Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on the sidelines of APEC meetings in the US on Wednesday. He said the restrictions around lobster and beef were “biosecurity issues” compared with tariffs imposed on wine and barley more than three years ago.

“I remain very confident, based on my meeting last week and hopefully my meeting today, that by Christmas all of these trade impediments will be removed,” Farrell said on ABC radio in an interview on Wednesday.

Relations between Australia and China have rapidly improved over the past 18 months following the election of the center-left Labor government in Canberra. A visit to Beijing by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese this month marked the first such trip by an Australian leader in more than seven years.

As ties have warmed, China has steadily rolled back the punitive trade measures imposed at a low-point in relations in 2020, when then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

Beijing responded to Morrison’s call with tariffs on Australian wine and barley, while limiting the purchases of other products including beef, timber and coal.

The barley tariffs were lifted by the Chinese government in August following a four-month review, and a similar process for the wine sanctions was announced in October. The wine review is expected to last five months.

While Australia would have liked to see all the sanctions lifted at once, China “has its processes to go through,” Farrell said.

“We are simply encouraging them to complete those processes so Chinese consumers can get the advantage of wonderful Australian lobster, beef, and of course, wine.”

