(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank said it will cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves, injecting liquidity into an economy facing renewed headwinds to growth.

The required reserve ratio for all banks will be lowered by 0.5 percentage points, taking effect on Sept. 16, the People’s Bank of China said on its website Friday. The PBOC also cut the RRR by one percentage point for some city commercial banks, to take effect in two steps on Oct. 15 and Nov. 15. The cuts will release 900 billion yuan ($126 billion) of liquidity, it said.

The move is a continuation of earlier easing measures aimed at supporting slowing growth, but it could put pressure on the already weakening yuan. This is the third cut in 2019 after similar moves in January and May aimed at funneling credit to smaller firms. PBOC officials indicated recently they’d be wary of any massive easing measures, and refrained from following the U.S. Federal Reserve in cutting interest rates in August.

China’s economy continued weakening in August after poor results in July, and will likely soften further in the remainder of the year. Trade tension between China and the U.S. expanded into the financial front recently after China allowed the currency to decline below 7 a dollar, prompting the U.S. to name it a currency manipulator.

