(Bloomberg) -- China will cut import tariffs for coal to zero from May 1 to March 31, 2023, to help guarantee energy supplies, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Current tariffs range from 3% to 6% depending on the type of coal, the ministry said in a statement dated April 26 and posted to its website Thursday. China’s coal imports are down 24% through the end of March this year as global prices have soared.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.