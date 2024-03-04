(Bloomberg) -- Li Qiang will become the first Chinese premier in three decades to skip a press briefing at the annual legislative meeting, a move likely to fan investor fears about opaque policymaking.

The press conference by the sitting premier has been in place since at least 1993, and was one of the few events on China’s political calendar where a top leader interacted with the public.

Other highlights before the NPC kicks off Tuesday:

Li is set to announce China’s 2024 growth target and outline strategy for supporting the slowing economy

China signaled the legislature will refrain from announcing personnel moves this week, meaning Foreign Minister Wang Yi will likely remain in the role for the near future

Iron ore futures rebounded from Friday’s lowest close since October as investors braced for any demand signals from the legislature

The nation’s hog prices are likely to bounce back in the second half of this year, Liu Yonghao, founder and chairman of New Hope Group, told reporters on the sidelines of the coinciding meeting of the top political advisory body

